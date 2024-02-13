Super Bowl LVIII etched its place in history as the most-watched event in American television, drawing an audience of 123.4 million viewers. The showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers viewership eclipsed last year’s record.

The record-breaking viewership showcases the enduring popularity of the NFL, which has seen remarkable audience growth throughout the season. From the regular season to the playoffs, culminating in the championship game, the league has consistently drawn in millions of viewers.

| RELATED: Survey: Would You Pay to Watch the Super Bowl? |

CBS led the way with an average viewership of 120 million across its various properties, including Paramount+, Nickelodeon, and Univision. The network reported that a staggering 202.4 million people in the U.S. tuned in to watch all or part of the Super Bowl, marking the largest total audience ever recorded for the game. This represents a remarkable 10% increase from the previous year.

Several factors may have contributed to the historic numbers. The matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers, two powerhouse teams with large fan bases, generated excitement and anticipation leading up to the game, as well as the location of the first title game in Las Vegas. Additionally, the drama on the field heightened the stakes, with the game going into overtime and nearly reaching double overtime—a rare occurrence in Super Bowl history.

| RELATED: Taylor Swift Helping Bridge Gap of Women Viewership in Super Bowl |

Beyond the sport itself, the “Taylor Swift effect” likely contributed to the record-breaking viewership. Speculation about whether Swift would make it to the game from Japan and the potential influence of Swift’s romantic relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could have drawn in fans who may not typically watch football but were curious to catch a glimpse of the pop star.

While specific demographic information on the viewership has yet to be released, it’s evident that Super Bowl LVIII transcended traditional boundaries, bringing together fans of football, music, and entertainment.