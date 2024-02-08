As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, it is not just the Kansas City Chiefs and 49ers that are capturing attention – Super Bowl Sunday is a unique occasion where viewers eagerly anticipate the commercials as much as the game itself. Last year’s telecast of Super Bowl LVII drew a record-breaking 115.1 million viewers.

This year, there is a notable surge in the presence of health and beauty brands during the much anticipated commercial breaks. And many experts believe Taylor Swift is playing a crucial role in influencing brands to target women this Sunday.

L’Oreal’s NYX Professional Makeup, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Dove, are set to make appearances during the commercial breaks, with their advertisement strategically designed to resonate with female viewers.

For the first time in Super Bowl history, L’Oreal’s NYX Professional Makeup is stepping into the spotlight with a 30-second commercial that celebrates the “power of women” in the traditionally male-dominated football industry. According to the campaign, the ad aims to challenge stereotypes and empower women, tapping into gender equality.

e.l.f. Cosmetics is making its national Super Bowl commercial debut featuring singer Meghan Trainor, actor Gina Torres, and other prominent figures. Adweek reports that the cosmetics brand is pulling out all the stops to create an impactful commercial that will reach the significant female demographic expected to tune into the Super Bowl.

After an 18-year hiatus, Dove is set to advertise during the Super Bowl with its #KeepHerConfident campaign – focused on promoting body confidence in girls and encouraging their participation in sports.

The decision of health and beauty brands to invest in Super Bowl commercials targeting women may have been influenced by various factors. Marketing consultant Ernest Lupinacci suggest\ed that some brands may have taken an early gamble on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his team reaching the Super Bowl, a bet that appears to have paid off.

“My theory is that some smart people said, ‘You know what? Let’s buy some ad time,'” Lupinacci said. “It’s a big enough audience anyway. And if Kansas City makes it in there, we are golden.'”

While it’s challenging to pinpoint the exact impact of Taylor Swift on these brands’ decisions, some experts argue that the “Swift world” has become a significant force in advertising. Global trend spotter Marian Salzman told Front Office Sports, “Honestly, I think she is the best bridge [advertisers] have to women of all ages–and the men who shop with them.”

L’Oreal, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Dove’s strategic decisions to feature empowering messages during the Big Game highlight a shift in marketing dynamics. Regardless of the timeline of these advertising decisions, the convergence of sports, entertainment, and influential personalities like Taylor Swift is reshaping the landscape of Super Bowl commercials, offering a platform for brands to connect with a diverse audience.