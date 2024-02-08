The Super Bowl is heading to the Sin City for the first time ever, and amid the massive hype behind the 58th edition of the event, ticket prices have reached an all-time high.

Super Bowl LVIII, set to go-down on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium, will feature a match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. According to the secondary ticketing marketplace Ticket Club, this year’s Super Bowl ticket prices are the highest they’ve ever been by a wide margin. As of Wednesday, fans are paying an average of $9,500 per ticket to the big game — an incredible increase from the previous all-time high average for Super Bowl LV in 2020.

Ticket Club found that there hasn’t been a single ticket for Super Bowl LVIII purchased at less than the average price ($6,986) of the second-highest price Super Bowl ever.

“We’ve really not seen anything like this,” Ticket Club spokesperson Sean Burns said of surge in prices on the secondary market. “We have seen the average prices people pay for the Super Bowl rise significantly in the last decade, but these numbers blow that trend out of the water. The combination of the location, teams, and how much the NFL has set the market with its control of the ticket supply has really put the squeeze on fans’ wallets this year.”

According to StubHub, a fifth of tickets to Sunday’s game were purchased in the last three days, with sales rising 7% since Tuesday.

While secondary marketplaces are seeing such an increase in prices, it’s largely due to inflated tickets on the primary market. On Location, the only official Super Bowl ticketer, has tickets up-for-grabs for around the same price as several secondary sites, ranging from a low-end price of around $7,200 and the whopping high-end of $45,100.

So, how much would it cost to score a cheap ticket to the game this weekend? On Ticket Club, the lowest priced ticket available as of Thursday is $7,919 in the 400 Level. That price continues to increase per level, with the cheapest 100 Level tickets clocking-in at $8,645 without fees. TicketNews readers can obtain a free Ticket Club membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Over on Ticketmaster, the cheapest single ticket is $6,800, plus a whopping $1,445 service fee, bringing the total to $8,248. TickPick tickets are going for around $9,835 after fees, tickets from Vivid Seats are hovering around $7,700 without fees, and StubHub tickets are up-for-grabs for $9,251. MEGASeats is also boasting a cheaper price of around $7,480 (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order).

Super Bowl LVIII is certainly going to be a game that big-time football fans will not want to miss. First of all, the game is taking place in the heart of Vegas and it’s one of the NFL’s smallest stadiums in terms of capacity. Some of the biggest players of their generation are also slated to take the field — Nick Bosa, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce, to name a few.

Aside from football, several artists will performing in the Sin City throughout the weekend, including Adele, Luke Combs, and Wu-Tang Clan. Then, on game day, Billy Idol will get fans hyped with a pre-game performance, Reba McEntire will sing “The Star Spangled Banner,” Post Malone will deliver a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and R&B icon Usher — who just announced a new album and forthcoming tour — is taking over the Halftime Show.

Also, we can’t forget a certain star — Taylor Swift. All eyes are on Swift, whose relationship with Chiefs tight end Kelce has taken both the music and sports industries by storm, and whether or not she’ll be able to attend the big game. Swift is currently on her international leg of the Eras Tour and is slated to wrap-up a four night run at the Tokyo Dome on February 10. However, Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas time, so she’s definitely able to attend the Super Bowl. While she hasn’t publicly commented on an appearance in Vegas, one thing’s for sure: her presence will make all the difference.

Game-day tickets aren’t the only thing expensive during Super Bowl LVIII — the actual cost of getting to Allegiant Stadium might also be pricier than ever before. Those hoping to stay in Vegas will also have to spend a pricey penny; hotel rooms have reported a surge by 140% compared with the same month last year. The New York Times found that by opting for the cheapest travel itinerary possible, fans would still be spending around $1,600 — excluding alcohol, gambling, and of course, the actual game-day ticket.

It seems that a game this big is reserved for people who are able to afford a luxurious lifestyle. Everyone else? They’ll have to kick their feet up and catch the action at home — broadcasted on CBS with availability to stream live on Paramount+.