NFL fans are already thinking about Super Bowl LVII, and of course, the halftime performer. While fans will have to wait a little longer to hear who will take the stage, eventgoers can look forward to a pregame set from rock sensation Billy Idol.

The English “Dancing with Myself” singer announced he will return to Las Vegas on February 11 for a “rocking pregame” performance for elite Club 67 and Touchdown Club guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Idol (@billyidol)

Idol is already set to perform in the Sin City this October for a five-night run at The Cosmopolitan. Idol, who has set a name for himself in the industry since the ’80s, is best-known for hits like “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” and “Eyes Without a Face.”

Elite Club 67 and Touchdown Club members have access to pregame performances via official ticket packages via On Location. These packages also include all-inclusive hospitality, appearances from NFL legends, hotel accommodations, and more.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Las Vegas’ recently-opened Allegiant Stadium on February 11 — the third year in a row the event has taken place in the western part of the U.S.

“Being named a Super Bowl host city is a defining moment in the history of Las Vegas,” Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said in a statement. “An event of this magnitude combined with the energy of Las Vegas is going to be unmatched.”

Last Updated on September 8, 2023