In a recent announcement, the NFL revealed this year’s lineup for the Super Bowl halftime show and pre-game festivities. Country music legend Reba McEntire is set to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Post Malone will deliver a performance of “America the Beautiful.” Adding to the pre-game lineup is Andra Day with her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

McEntire, a trailblazer in the country music scene, is expected to bring her timeless charm and vocal prowess to the grand stage. The Super Bowl stage will serve as a preview as Malone gears up for headline appearances at major festivals like Governors Ball, Rolling Loud and Bannaroo later this year.

Daniel Durant, known for his role in “Coda,” will perform the National Anthem in American Sign Language (ASL), while actress, model and dancer Anjel Piñero will sign “America the Beautiful.” The halftime show, led by Usher, will be signed by actor and choreographer Shaheem Sanchez – who will also sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The 2024 Super Bowl is slated for Sunday, February 11 and will take place at Allegiant Stadium.