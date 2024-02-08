In a strategic move, the Rangers announced an extended partnership with SeatGeek, marking the New York-headquartered company as the Scottish Premiership club’s official primary ticketing retailer. With SeatGeek onboard as the primary ticketing partner, Rangers aims to revolutionize the ticketing process and enhance the overall fan experience.

James Bisgrove, Chief Executive of Rangers, expressed the club’s commitment to addressing supporter feedback and delivering a seamless ticketing solution.

“Last year, we conducted a rigorous tender process and carefully evaluated needs, both internally and externally, from supporters,” Bisgrove said in a statement. “The comprehensive search led us to SeatGeek, and we are looking toward providing our loyal and dedicated fan base with an enhanced and slick experience.”

He also emphasized the meticulous evaluation process that led to the selection of SeatGeek, highlighting the company’s track record of enhancing digital ticketing offerings across various sports properties.

Peter Joyce, Managing Director, EMEA at SeatGeek, underscored the significance of this expanded partnership with Rangers, emphasizing the club’s passionate fan base and storied legacy.

“Whilst we have worked with Rangers FC via their corporate VIP and events ticketing requirements over the past few years, we are absolutely delighted to extend our partnership to encompass all primary ticketing services at Ibrox,” Joyce said.

By leveraging SeatGeek’s expertise in digital ticketing solutions, Rangers aims to streamline the ticket-buying process, making it more convenient and user-friendly for supporters.

One of the key objectives of this partnership is to enhance the matchday experience for fans. With the new ticketing platform, supporters can expect improved ticket access, simplified purchasing processes, and enhanced communication channels.

SeatGeek’s footballing portfolio boasts partnerships with renowned clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle in the English Premier League, along with several clubs in the EFL Championship. Their expertise extends to Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States, showcasing their global footprint in sports ticketing solutions.

The forthcoming season ticket renewals campaign is set to mark the debut of the collaboration between Rangers and SeatGeek.