The Chicago Bears went 7-10 in 2023, but still, season ticket holders are going to have to shell out more money for next season, the team’s President and CEO Kevin Warren announced on Wednesday.

Season ticket holders received an email from Warren, noting that “we have spent the last few months evaluating our season ticket prices and the market considerations that factor into our business decisions.”

“With careful thought and analysis, our 2024 season ticket package price will increase on average by 8%, with increases ranging from 6.2% to 11.3%,” the email read.

Additionally, Warren said season ticket holders will have increased discounts at concessions, with 20% for non-club and 30% for Club accounts. Season ticket holders must renew for the upcoming season by March 22.

This is the first time the team has increased season ticket prices in two years. While there was no concrete reason for the uptick in prices, the letter also mentioned that the Bears have been tapped to play at London’s Tottenham Hostspur Stadium this year, though a date and opponent has not been announced at this time. They’re set to host one preseason game in 2024, with eight regular season games.

Fans are speculating if the increase has something to do with the Bears’ forthcoming decisions on draft day, as they have the top pick in the draft due to a trade with Carolina last year. It’s been rumored that the Bears could draft QB Caleb Williams. The team is also working to build a new stadium and closed on a 326-acre property in Arlington Heights last year.

Others are not happy with the decision of a price increase, especially after the Bears’ performance this year.

The NFL Draft is set to take place from April 25 to 27, beginning at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit. Find the full first-round draft order here.

