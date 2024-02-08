The Chicago Bears went 7-10 in 2023, but still, season ticket holders are going to have to shell out more money for next season, the team’s President and CEO Kevin Warren announced on Wednesday.

Season ticket holders received an email from Warren, noting that “we have spent the last few months evaluating our season ticket prices and the market considerations that factor into our business decisions.”

“With careful thought and analysis, our 2024 season ticket package price will increase on average by 8%, with increases ranging from 6.2% to 11.3%,” the email read.

Additionally, Warren said season ticket holders will have increased discounts at concessions, with 20% for non-club and 30% for Club accounts. Season ticket holders must renew for the upcoming season by March 22.

This is the first time the team has increased season ticket prices in two years. While there was no concrete reason for the uptick in prices, the letter also mentioned that the Bears have been tapped to play at London’s Tottenham Hostspur Stadium this year, though a date and opponent has not been announced at this time. They’re set to host one preseason game in 2024, with eight regular season games.

Fans are speculating if the increase has something to do with the Bears’ forthcoming decisions on draft day, as they have the top pick in the draft due to a trade with Carolina last year. It’s been rumored that the Bears could draft QB Caleb Williams. The team is also working to build a new stadium and closed on a 326-acre property in Arlington Heights last year.

The Chicago Bears are raising ticket prices for the 2024 season anywhere from 6.2% to 11.3%. The average price increase will be 8.0%. That's a hefty increase off a 7-10 season, unless you're expecting to make a splash that increases interest in the franchise. — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) February 7, 2024

Am I wrong to think Bears raising season ticket prices (pretty significantly) the biggest clue so far they’re going to draft Caleb? — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) February 7, 2024

Even though I'll never be a season ticket holder because I'm broke, obviously, there will be a big list of ticket holders for next season, but if you want fans to still put up with raised prices in the future, it's simple.

The product on the field better not disappoint#Bears — Jonah Rivera (@JonahR215) February 8, 2024

Others are not happy with the decision of a price increase, especially after the Bears’ performance this year.

Got my email today. While it’s crazy to stick it to us STHs, it doesn’t surprise me. Can’t wait to see what season ticket prices are when we are good and/or the new stadium is built. Bears have us by the balls because if i cancel, they have thousands on a waiting list. Unreal! — Dan Moran (@TheDanMoran) February 7, 2024

Because $380 last year to watch GB vs Bears wasn’t enough… Now it will be $420 🤡 — Do〽️ (@hooltras1944) February 7, 2024

Bears raising prices for season ticket holders by a lot. What “value” have we gotten as a fanbase over these years to raise prices? Unbelievable — ☘️ChrisPaz☘️ (@ND_Domerfan) February 7, 2024

This is crazy, the teams been trash since the late 80s, early 90s but let's RAISE prices! Embarrassing. I'd be pissed if I was a season ticket holder, luckily I'm a Bears fan from NJ https://t.co/9vCNy65d9F — Ian L (@ISL1975) February 8, 2024

The audacity of the bears to raise ticket prices 8% despite being doo doo for so long pic.twitter.com/vQI5zMd1n9 — D.J. Miller (@mrdj13) February 7, 2024

