Singer-songwriter Benson Boone will hit the roads for a massive 40-date world tour dubbed “Fireworks and Rollerblades” in support of his forthcoming album of the same name. The tour will run from April through mid-June along with four shows in September spanning North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Boone will first meet his fans in North America starting from Salt Shed in Chicago on April 3, then head for Montreal, Toronto, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and more before wrapping the trek up in Vancouver on May 4.

The musician’s U.K. and European run kicks off May 21 in London, making stops in Paris, Utrecht, Zurich, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo and more until concluding in Helsinki on June 11. The third leg of “Fireworks and Rollerblades” tour will be Australia and New Zealand including the cities of Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney as a final stop in September 19.

Tour announcement comes on the heels of Boone’s new single “Beautiful Things” which hit almost 30 million streams in a week. After its release on January 18, 2024, the single debuted at number 4 on Spotify’s US Chart and 16 on the Global Chart.

In 2023, the singer headlined a sold-out tour across North America and Europe, following his PULSE EP that accumulated tens of millions of streams for songs like “What Was,” “Little Runaway,” and “Sugar Sweet” before he ended the year with the release of the single “To Love Someone.”

After sharing his music on TikTok in 2021, Boone auditioned for American Idol, leading to his popularity. With his breakout debut single “Ghost Town” released in the very same year, he entered on the Billboard Hot 100. The track marked his first RIAA-certified Gold record, and it was followed by 2022’s successful singles “In the Stars” and “Beautiful Things”.

Check out Benson Boone’s “Fireworks and Rollerblades” tour schedule below:

Benson Boone “Fireworks and Rollerblades” World Tour

North America

April 3 — Chicago, IL — Salt Shed

April 4 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

April 6 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

April 7 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

April 10 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount

April 11 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom

April 12 — Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues

April 14 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 15 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 16 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

April 18 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

April 19 — Tampa, FL — Jannus Live

April 20 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

April 22 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

April 23 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

April 25 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

April 26 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

April 28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

April 29 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

May 1 — San Francisco, CA — The Masonic

May 3 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

May 4 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue Theatre

UK/EU

May 21 — London, UK — Heaven

May 23 — Antwerp, Belgium — Trix

May 25 — Paris, France — Elysee Montmartre

May 26 — Cologne, Germany — Kantine

May 28 — Utrecht, Netherlands — TivoliVredenburg

May 30 — Zurich, Switzerland — Mascotte

June 1 — Prague, Czech Republic — Rock Cafe

June 2 — Warsaw, Poland — Progresja

June 4 — Berlin, Germany — Metropol

June 5 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Vega

June 6 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryshuset Arenan

June 8 — Trondheim, Norway — NEON Festival

June 9 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

June 11 — Helsinki, Finland — House of Culture

AUS/NZ

Sept 14 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

Sept 16 – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli

Sept 18 – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Theatre

Sept 19 – Sydney, NSW – Enmore Theatre