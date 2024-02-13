Billy Joel is poised to make television history with his upcoming 100th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden on March 18. The significance of this occasion extends beyond the confines of MSG as CBS prepares to broadcast a special recording of the historic concert on Sunday, April 14.

Titled “The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Run of All Time,” this two-hour event will mark the first time Joel’s concert will be televised on a major broadcast network. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to stream the performance live and on-demand via Paramount+.

Joel is set to conclude his monthly residency on July 25, marking his 150 show at the venue. In addition to his residency, Joel is gearing up for a lineup of co-headlining tour dates alongside music icons Stevie Nicks, Sting, and Rod Stewart.

A complete list of Billy Joel’s upcoming shows can be found below:

Billy Joel 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

02/24 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %

03/09 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

03/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %

04/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

06/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

07/12 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium

09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium #

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium %

10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome %

11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks

# = w/ Rod Stewart