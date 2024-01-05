The iconic Billy Joel has announced a round of tour dates this year in a handful of U.S. cities alongside Stevie Knicks and Sting.

The “Piano Man” was already scheduled to play a handful of shows as a part of his residency at Madison Square Garden — spread out throughout the year. Now, additional tour dates include gigs with Sting at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, Petco Park in San Diego, and St. Louis’ Busch Stadium. He’ll also play co-headlining sets with Knicks at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Joel’s itinerary includes two new solo headlining shows: one at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park in May and another at Coors Field in Denver in July.

The “Movin’ Out” singer’s new tour dates will be available through a presale on Wednesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. with the access code “CREW,” followed by a general on sale January 12 on his official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MEGASeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last year, Joel announced his final residency show at Madison Square Garden, where he’ll take the stage for the 150th time on July 25.

See Joel’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:

Billy Joel Tour Dates 2024

01/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/24 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %

02/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/09 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

03/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park %

04/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

06/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

07/12 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks

