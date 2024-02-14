The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Santana is hitting the road with the rockers of Counting Crows for a 2024 headlining tour.
The 29-date “Oneness Tour” kicks-off June 14 at Hollywood, Florida’s Hard Rock Live, followed by gigs in Toronto, Syracuse, Houston, Mountain Ridge, and Milwaukee. They’ll appear at venues along the way like the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, and the Kia Forum in Inglewood before wrapping-up at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on September 2.
A Citi card member presale heads on sale Wednesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time through February 15 at 10 p.m. local time. A general on sale begins Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time via Santana’s official site and Counting Crow’s official site. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Santana will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Supernatural and most recently dropped Butter Miracle, Suite One. Fans can expect to hear hits from Counting Crows’ 1993 breakthrough record August and Everything After.
Find Santana and Counting Crows’ full list of co-headlining tour dates below:
Santana & Counting Crows | The Oneness Tour 2024
Fri Jun 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sun Jun 16 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Tue Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Thu Jun 20 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Jun 21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sun Jun 23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Jun 25 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jun 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jun 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sat Jun 29 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Fri Jul 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jul 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Jul 23 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 24 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Fri Jul 26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
Sat Jul 27 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO
Mon Jul 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Aug 21 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 24 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 25 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tue Aug 27 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 28 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 30 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
