onlinecasinos.com ranked every sports stadium in the U.S. based on the number of Instagram posts featuring each arena’s hashtag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yankee Stadium (@yankeestadium)

The Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium was ranked No. 2 with 640,096 Instagram posts. The 62-year-old arena, which holds a maximum capacity of 56,000, is the second largest baseball stadium and third oldest stadim in the U.S. — built in 1962. The Dodgers were followed by the second oldest stadium in the country, Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The 110-year-old venue brought-in 549,524 hashtags.

Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl, Boston’s Fenway Park, New York City’s Citi Field, Petco Park in San Diego, Chicago’s Soldier Field, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough also made the list of most-Instagrammable venues.

A spokesperson for onlinecasinos.com noted that through the research, they found that stadium capacity did not impact how Instagrammable each sports venue is, as the top three ranked venues had less than 50,000 seats.