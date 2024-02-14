There are dozens of sporting venues across the country that fans travel to in order to check them off their “bucket list,” but which venues are Instagram-worthy?
Experts at onlinecasinos.com ranked every sports stadium in the U.S. based on the number of Instagram posts featuring each arena’s hashtag. Clocking in at No. 1 was the legendary New York Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, which brought-in 658,427 Instagram posts. The 46,537-capacity arena, which caused controversy ahead of its opening in 2006, is one of the most expensive sporting venues on the planet with a price tag of $2.3 billion. The venue is also home to the MLS’ New York City FC.
The Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium was ranked No. 2 with 640,096 Instagram posts. The 62-year-old arena, which holds a maximum capacity of 56,000, is the second largest baseball stadium and third oldest stadim in the U.S. — built in 1962. The Dodgers were followed by the second oldest stadium in the country, Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The 110-year-old venue brought-in 549,524 hashtags.
Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl, Boston’s Fenway Park, New York City’s Citi Field, Petco Park in San Diego, Chicago’s Soldier Field, and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough also made the list of most-Instagrammable venues.
A spokesperson for onlinecasinos.com noted that through the research, they found that stadium capacity did not impact how Instagrammable each sports venue is, as the top three ranked venues had less than 50,000 seats.
“The fact that six baseball stadiums placed in the top ten also alludes to this, with it being one of the nation’s oldest established sports, and therefore the stadiums often established long before Football, Soccer and Basketball arenas are ultimately more Instagrammable,” the spokesperson said.
