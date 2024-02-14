Dierks Bentley is hitting the road once again this summer with his “Gravel & Gold” tour. The Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter just announced over 30 new dates joined by Chase Rice and Lee Brice as direct support.

“Gravel & Gold” is set to kick-off on June 7 in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena. The “What Was I Thinkin’” singer will then make stops in cities such as Buffalo, Uncasville, Kansas City, Nashville, and Grand Rapids before wrapping-up on September 21 in Milwaukee at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

“I’m bringing along some old friends and some newer artists who are all putting their own unique spin on country, bluegrass and Americana music.” Bentley said in a statement. “I can’t wait to watch their shows and hopefully sing with them too. Those collaborations are a highlight of my summer every year.”

The tour lineup is set to feature an array of special guests, including Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Zach Top, Tanner Usrey, Bella White, and more.

Tickets for the “Gravel & Gold Tour” go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Dierks.com. Fans can also head over to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Gravel & Gold” tour can be found below:

“Gravel & Gold” 2024 Tour Dates

6/07 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

6/08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

6/13 – Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center

6/14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/27 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

6/28 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

7/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/19 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7/20 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/04 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/08 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

8/15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/16 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/17 – Camden, NJ- Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

8/23 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

8/24 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/30 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater

8/31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/06 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/12 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

9/13 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

9/14 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

9/19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

9/20 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

9/21 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater