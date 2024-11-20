The Goo Goo Dolls are gearing up for an extensive North American tour this summer alongside Dashboard Confessional.

The “Summer Anthem” tour is slated to kick off on July 13 in Phoenix at the Arizona Financial Theatre. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Nashville, Atlanta, Raleigh, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Kansas City, Seattle, and Los Angeles before their final performance on September 12 in Camdenton, MO, at Ozark Amphitheater.

“We are truly excited to bring our ‘Summer Anthem Tour 2025’ to all our friends,” frontman John Rzeznik shared in a statement. “We’re busy putting together our 15th studio album, so we will have some great new songs, and of course we’ll be playing all the songs you know and love.”

Additionally, before the “Summer Anthem” tour kicks off, the Goo Goo Dolls have international performances planned, starting on December 4 with a concert in Cape Town. They are also slated to perform at Live Fest 2024 in Naples, FL, on December 14 and Stagecoach on April 27 in Indio, CA.

Tickets for the “Summer Anthem” tour are set to offer several pre-sale opportunities available. An artist presale will begin on Tuesday, November 19, at 10 a.m. local time and a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, November 20, at 9 a.m. local time. General ticket sales are expected to go on sale Friday, November 22.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Goo Goo Dolls website. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Goo Goo Dolls 2024 – 2025 Tour Dates

12/04 – Cape Town, ZA – @ Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

12/05 – Berea, ZA – @ ICC Durban

12/07 – Pretoria, ZA – @ Voortrekker Monument

12/14 – Naples, FL – @ Live Fest 2024

02/20 – Bruce, AU – @ AIS Arena

02/21 – Moore Park, AU – @ Hordern Pavilion

02/23 – Broadmeadow, AU – @ Newcastle Entertainment Centre

02/25 – South Brisbane, AU – @ Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

02/27 – Hindmarsh, AU – @ Aec Theatre

03/01 – North Wollongong, AU – @ Yours & Owls Festival

03/02 – Melbourne, AU – @ Margaret Court Arena

04/27 – Indio, CA – @ Stagecoach Music Festival20

07/13 – Phoenix, AZ – @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

07/16 – Fort Worth, TX – @ Dickies Arena *

07/17 – Sugar Land, TX – @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land *

07/19 – Rogers, AR – @ Walmart AMP *

07/20 – Nashville, TN – @ Ascend Amphitheater *

07/22 – Atlanta, GA – @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

07/23 – St Augustine, FL – @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

07/25 – Charlotte, NC – @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/26 – Raleigh, NC – @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

07/27 – Vienna, VA – @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center *

07/29 – Boston, MA – @ LeaderBank Pavilion *

07/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY – @ Broadview Stage at SPAC *

08/01 – Holmdel, NJ – @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/02 – Wantagh, NY – @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

08/03 – Philadelphia, PA – @ The Mann Center *

08/05 – Bangor, ME – @ Maine Savings Amphitheater *

08/06 – Gilford, NH – @ BankNH Pavilion *

08/08 – Bridgeport, CT – @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

08/09 – Buffalo, NY – @ KeyBank Center *

08/10 – Toronto, ON – @ Budweiser Stage *

08/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – @ Blossom Music Center *

08/13 – Chicago, IL – @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

08/15 – Indianapolis, IN – @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

08/16 – Sterling Heights, MI – @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

08/18 – Waite Park, MN – @ The Ledge Amphitheater *

08/19 – La Vista, NE – @ The Astro *

08/21 – Maryland Heights, MO – @ Saint Louis Music Park *

08/22 – Kansas City, MO – @ Starlight Theatre *

08/24 – Morrison, CO – @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

08/26 – West Valley City, UT – @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/28 – Airway Heights, WA – @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino *

08/29 – Bend, OR – @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/31 – Seattle, WA – @ TBD *

09/01 – Seattle, WA – @ TBD *

09/04 – Berkeley, CA – @ Greek Theatre *

09/06 – Santa Barbara, CA – @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA – @ Greek Theatre *

09/09 – Albuquerque, NM – @ Isleta Amphitheater *

09/11 – Oklahoma City, OK – @ The Zoo Amphitheatre *

09/12 – Camdenton, MO – @ Ozark Amphitheater *

* = w/ Dashboard Confessional