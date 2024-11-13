Jelly Roll is heading to Canada in 2025 for his first-ever international headlining tour. “The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour” is set to take place over 12 cities with special guests Josh Ross, Savannah Dexter, and Brabo Gator.

The country singer is scheduled to hit the road on March 6 in Victoria, BC, at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. From there, he is slated to perform in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, London, and Laval before wrapping up on March 26 in Quebec City at Videotron Centre.

The 2025 tour comes on the heels of Jelly Roll’s latest album release, Beautifully Broken, which reached the #3 spot on the Billboard Canadian Album Chart. The album features his hit single “I Am Not Okay.” The track recently earned him two Grammy nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Jelly Roll’s international travel has been restricted in the past due to felony convictions, complicating the process of obtaining certain visas. However, it seems Canadian authorities have now granted him entry for his upcoming tour. Earlier this year, the “Save Me” singer had several appearances in Canada. In July, he performed two shows in Ontario for a benefit event and later took the stage at Ottawa’s Bluesfest.

Tickets for “The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour” go on sale with an artist presale beginning today at 1 p.m. local time. An American Express presale follows on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and general tickets become available on Friday, November 15, at 10 a.m. local time through Jelly Roll’s official website.

A complete list of Canadian tour dates can be found below:

The Beautifully Broken North American Tour

3/6/2025 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

3/8/2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

3/11/2025 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

3/13/2025 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

3/15/2025 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel, Centre

3/16/2025 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

3/17/2025 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

3/21/2025 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

3/22/2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

3/23/2025 – London, ON – Canada Life Place

3/25/2025 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

3/26/2025 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre