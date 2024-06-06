Grammy-nominated Jelly Roll is currently facing hurdles as he attempts to expand his career internationally. Despite his immense popularity and numerous accolades, his past felonies are posing challenges to booking a world tour.
In a conversation with Jon Bon Jovi for Interview Magazine, the “Save Me” singer shared his frustrations and hopes for the future. “
It’s funny, America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won’t let me come because of my felonies,” he said. “We’re working on that. I think it’s going to work in my favor.”
Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has been transparent about his troubled past and the numerous incarcerations he faced before turning his life around. His journey through the legal system began at a young age, with his first arrest at 14-years-old for drug-related offenses. Two years later, he was arrested for aggravated robbery and charged as an adult.
This charge led to over a year in prison and seven years of probation. Reflecting on that time, Jelly Roll told Billboard, “I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime.”
“This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did,” Jelly Roll said.
A pivotal moment in Jelly Roll’s transformation came with the birth of his daughter, Bailee.
“May 22, 2008,” Jelly Roll recalled. “A guard knocks on my cell door midafternoon during lockdown. He goes, ‘You had a kid today.’ I’ve never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different. I have to figure this out right now.”
Jelly Roll is slated to headline at a number of festivals this year including Field & Stream Music Fest, Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival, CMA Fest and Country Calling. He is also gearing up for his “Beautifully Broken Tour,” set to begin on August 27 in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center and run until October 27.
A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Jelly Roll Tickets
Jelly Roll tickets at MEGAseats
Jelly Roll tickets at Jelly Roll’s official website
Jelly Roll tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS
Jelly Roll tickets at Vivid Seats
The Beautifully Broken Tour 2024
Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center
Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center
Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center