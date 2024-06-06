Grammy-nominated Jelly Roll is currently facing hurdles as he attempts to expand his career internationally. Despite his immense popularity and numerous accolades, his past felonies are posing challenges to booking a world tour.

In a conversation with Jon Bon Jovi for Interview Magazine, the “Save Me” singer shared his frustrations and hopes for the future. “

It’s funny, America has finally agreed to let me leave and give me a passport, but some countries won’t let me come because of my felonies,” he said. “We’re working on that. I think it’s going to work in my favor.”

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has been transparent about his troubled past and the numerous incarcerations he faced before turning his life around. His journey through the legal system began at a young age, with his first arrest at 14-years-old for drug-related offenses. Two years later, he was arrested for aggravated robbery and charged as an adult.

This charge led to over a year in prison and seven years of probation. Reflecting on that time, Jelly Roll told Billboard, “I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime.”

“This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did,” Jelly Roll said.



A pivotal moment in Jelly Roll’s transformation came with the birth of his daughter, Bailee.

“May 22, 2008,” Jelly Roll recalled. “A guard knocks on my cell door midafternoon during lockdown. He goes, ‘You had a kid today.’ I’ve never had nothing in life that urged me in the moment to know that I had to do something different. I have to figure this out right now.”

Jelly Roll is slated to headline at a number of festivals this year including Field & Stream Music Fest, Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival, CMA Fest and Country Calling. He is also gearing up for his “Beautifully Broken Tour,” set to begin on August 27 in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center and run until October 27.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

