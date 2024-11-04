Morrissey had to call-off a show mid-performance in Dallas over the weekend after fans rushed the stage.

The former Smiths frontman was performing “First of the Gang to Die” as an encore song at Fair Park Music Hall on Saturday when a fan ran onstage and hugged him. While security stepped-in to remove the fan from the stage, others also began to rush the stage.

See the footage from fans on X below:

Anoche (2 de noviembre), MORRISSEY debió cortar su show y retirarse del escenario del Fair Park Music Hall #Dallas 🇺🇸 tras la invasión de fans. pic.twitter.com/vlboSGn9d8 — µzq (@AcostaMzk) November 3, 2024

Security were unable to contain the crowd, and one security guard lost his balance, injuring his leg during the commotion.

Morrissey’s team quickly helped the singer offstage. He has not commented on the short-notice exit at this time.

This isn’t the first time chaos ensued at a Morrissey show; the “Irish Blood, English Heart” singer is notorious for leaving his shows early — whether due to vocal issues, environmental concerns, or confrontations with fans. He’s also known for calling-off shows last-minute; according to Consequence of Sound, he’s cancelled more than 120 concerts from 2012 to 2017.

Currently, Morrissey is performing a tour across North America, which kicked-off on Halloween. He’s set to appear in Little Rock Monday night, followed by gigs in Newark, Atlantic City, Niagara Falls, Indianapolis, and Flintbefore wrapping-up in Waukegan, Illinois on November 23. Grab tickets to a Morrissey show via Ticket Club.