English rock star Morrissey is hitting the road for a North American trek this fall.
The run is set to kick-off this Halloween in Houston, Texas, followed by gigs in Dallas, Knoxville, Baltimore, and Indianapolis, making stops at venues like Flint’s Capitol Theater, Fallsview Resort in Niagara Falls, and the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina. He’ll wrap-up the jaunt at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Illinois on November 23.
The fall tour follows Morrissey’s four-night residency in Las Vegas last month; during the stay in the Sin City, he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his solo record Beethoven Was Deaf. The former Smiths frontman has released 13 solo records to-date, including 2020’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain.
Tickets to Morrissey’s upcoming run head on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. local time, following a presale on Tuesday, August 6. Find various ticketing options below:
Morrissey | 2024 North American Tour
10/31 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
11/04 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center
11/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
11/07 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/09 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/12 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric Baltimore
11/13 – Newark, NJ @ Performing Arts Center
11/15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort
11/16 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
11/19 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Resort
11/20 – Flint, MI @ Capitol Theater
11/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
11/23 – Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre