Jon Pardi is getting ready to hit the road across the Unites States with his newly announced Honkytonk Hollywood tour.

The 16-date trek is slated to kick off on April 25 in Lubbock, TX, at the United Supermarkets Arena. From there, the country artist is scheduled to make stops in Tucson, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Idaho Falls and Airway Heights before wrapping up on June 21 in Bend, OR, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Set to join Pardi on select dates are rising country stars Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton. Tickets for most tour dates go on sale this Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time, with presale access available to subscribers starting Thursday, December 5, at 9 a.m. local time. For all ticketing details, fans can visit JonPardi.com.

Notably, a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Starlight Fund, a foundation established by Jon and his wife, Summer Pardi. The Starlight Fund focuses on supporting young people pursuing careers in trades, agriculture, and construction, providing essential resources and opportunities to empower their futures.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Jon Pardi | Honkytonk Hollywood Tour Dates

4/25/2025 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena

4/26/2025 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

5/15/2025 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Arena

5/16/2025 – Prescott Valley, AZ – Findlay Toyota Center

5/29/2025 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

5/30/2025 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/31/2025 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

6/5/2025 – Highland Heights, KY – Truist Arena

6/6/2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

6/7/2025 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

6/11/2025 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

6/12/2025 – Lethbridge, AB – VisitLethbridge.com Arena

6/14/2025 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

6/18/2025 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center *

6/20/2025 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest Amphitheater *

6/21/2025 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

* TBA and Kassi Ashton