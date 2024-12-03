Cody Jinks is getting ready to hit the road this March with his headlining 2025 Hippies and Cowboys Tour. Set to join the country singer on stage are Tanner Usrey and Shane Smith & The Saints on select dates.

The tour is slated to kick off on March 14 in New Orleans at Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Idaho Falls, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Virginia Beach, New York, Boston, Syracuse and Des Moines before his final performance on September 20 in Youngstown, Ohio, at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

When discussing the upcoming tour, Jinks noted, “it’s a really divided time in our nation.”

“But we’ve always been the type of band where we’ve wanted everybody,” Jinks said. “Next year, it’s going to be a statement of, ‘Man, we’re just an American band.’ That’s what we are. We’re a honky-tonk band. We’re American music. You have country rock, rhythm and blues, all in one. We’re hippies, we’re cowboys—and we’re everything in between.”

The tour announcement coincides with the release of a tribute album, Cody Jinks Sings Lefty Frizzell, slated for release Friday, December 6.

Tickets for the Hippies and Cowboys Tour are set to go on sale starting Tuesday, December 3, with a fan club presale. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase tickets and view the complete tour schedule at codyjinks.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Cody Jinks | Hippies and Cowboys Tour 2025

March 14, 2025–New Orleans, LA–Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts

May 29, 2025–Columbia, MO–9th Street*

May 30, 2025–Franklin, TN–FirstBank Amphitheater*

June 26, 2025–Nampa, ID–Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

June 27, 2025–Idaho Falls, ID–Mountain America Center*

June 28, 2025–Casper, WY–Ford Wyoming Center*

July 10, 2025–Wheatland, CA–Hard Rock Live*

July 11, 2025–Stateline, NV–Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

July 12, 2025–Berkeley, CA–Greek Theatre UC Berkeley*

July 17, 2025–Kent, WA–accesso ShoWare Center*

July 19, 2025–Airway Heights, WA–Northern Quest Amphitheater*

July 26, 2025–Morrison, CO–Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 7, 2025–Asbury Park, NJ–Stone Pony Summer Stage#

August 8, 2025–Philadelphia, PA– The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark#

August 9, 2025–Baltimore, MD–Pier Six Pavilion#

August 11, 2025–Virginia Beach, VA–The Dome#

August 13, 2025–New York, NY–The Rooftop at Pier 17#

August 15, 2025–Bridgeport, CT–Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 16, 2025–Boston, MA–Leader Bank Pavilion*

August 17, 2025–Syracuse, NY–Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

September 18, 2025–Des Moines, IA–Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park*

September 19, 2025–Indianapolis, IN–Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

September 20, 2025–Youngstown, OH–Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*

*with Tanner Usrey

#with Shane Smith & The Saints