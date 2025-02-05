Indie alt-pop artist Beabadoobee is hitting the road this spring with her newly announced North American tour, “The Space In Between.”

The tour is slated to kick off on April 8 in Vancouver at the Pacific Coliseum. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, Houston and Atlanta before wrapping up on June 16 at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh.

Set to join Beabadoobee on select dates are special guests Pretty Sick and Keni Titus.

Fans looking to secure their spot can access presale tickets starting February 5, while the general public can purchase tickets beginning February 7 at 10 a.m. local time via Beabadoobee’s official website.

Additionally, Beabadoobee is set to perform at Coachella in Indio, CA, on April 13 and 20. The singer is also scheduled to perform at Bonnaroo on June 14 in Manchester, TN.

Notably, the tour follows the release of Beabadoobee’s critically acclaimed third studio album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which has earned her nominations for two BRIT Awards—Artist of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The Space In Between Tour Dates

April 8 – Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, BC^

April 9 – Theater of the Clouds – Portland, OR^

April 11 – Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CA^

April 13 – Coachella Weekend 1 – Indio, CA *^

April 16 – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas– Las Vegas, NV^

April 20 – Coachella Weekend 2 – Indio, CA *^

April 22 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ^

April 24 – Moody Amphitheater – Austin, TX^

April 25 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX^

April 26 – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX^

June 11 – Asheville Yards – Asheville, NC

June 13 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

June 14 – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN *

June 16 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

^ w/ special guests Pretty Sick & Keni Titus

*denotes festival appearance