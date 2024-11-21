The Coachella 2025 lineup has officially arrived with a diverse group of top acts in the music scene, including the punk-rockers of Green Day, genre-bending hip-hop/country star Post Malone, and pop icon Lady Gaga.

The largest two-weekend music festival in the U.S. will see Lady Gaga kick-off the weekend, alongside performances from hip-hop legend Missy Elliott, rising pop star Benson Boone, and rapper GloRilla. Green Day is set to take over Saturday, which will also see performances from original Misfits, pop’s Charli XCX, and indie strars Clairo and Japanese Breakfast. Sunday will see Post Malone round-out the weekend, keeping rap at the forefront with Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign, as well as EDM’s Zedd.

Travis Scott is also listed as a headliner, though at the bottom of the poster with a note: “Travis Scott designs the desert.”

Other acts set to appear throughout the weekends include pop-punk’s Jimmy Eat World, K-Pop’s LISA of Blackpink, rapper T-Pain, Brazilian pop singer Anitta, and the Swedish indie group Miike Snow. HiTech, Vintage Culture, Three G Mafia, Ivan Cornejo, and horsegiirl are among the artists rounding-out the bill.

Next year’s edition of Coachella will take place from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20. It seems that next year’s lineup will draw more attention than this year’s; the once-coveted event seemed to be lacking interest for the first time in history in 2024. It took nearly a month for tickets to sell out for the first weekend, and the second weekend failed to sell out.

Presale tickets to next year’s event will head on sale Friday, November 22 at 11 a.m. PT. Festivalgoers can register here. See the Coachella 2025 full lineup below: