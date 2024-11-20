Genre-bending star Post Malone will reportedly kick-off his “Big Ass Stadium Tour” with a headlining set at Coachella next year.

While the artist nor festival have confirmed the details at this time, Malone’s tour poster confirmed his first two stops on the trek will take place in Indio, California on April 13 and 20 — the same dates Coachella will take place. According to TMZ, Malone will not just perform his recent country album, but rather hits throughout his career.

While Malone had previously performed at Coachella, taking over the Sahara tent back in 2018 and appearing as a guest over the years to different sets, this will mark his first headlining slot.

Coachella is set to take over the Empire Polo Club from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20, though a lineup has not been released at this time. Earlier this year, the festival’s Instagram page deleted all previous posts, aside from one noting that advanced ticket sales for 2025 are now open.

This year’s edition of the festival left fans wanting more; the once-coveted event seemed to be lacking interest for the first time in history. While artists usually treasure a Coachella performance, this year’s lineup left many festivalgoers feeling underwhelmed. Plus, the lineup was very delayed, mainly due to Coachella’s 2012 radius clause — prohibiting acts from performing at any other festival in North America from December 15 to May 1 and barring artists from announcing other festival appearances before Coachella’s.

It took nearly a month for tickets to sell out for the first weekend — marking the longest sellout for the first time in 10 years. According to data by SFGate, Coachella tickets for festivals from 2014 to 2022 were snatched-up incredibly fast, from anywhere between just 40 minutes to a little more than four hours. Fans would wait in virtual ticketing queues for hours to be able to score a spot at the Indio fest, yet this year, festivalgoers were able to easily score tickets to either weekend directly from Coachella’s website. The second weekend failed to sell out.