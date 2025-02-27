Charli D’Amelio Extends Broadway Run in ‘& Juliet’ Through September

Charli D’Amelio isn’t saying goodbye to Broadway just yet. The TikTok star has officially extended her engagement in “& Juliet,” where she plays the role of Charmion, at the Sondheim Theatre.

D’Amelio, who first joined the hit musical comedy on October 29, 2024, was initially set to complete her run on January 19. However, now she will remain a part of the Broadway cast through September 7.

“Performing in “& Juliet” has truly been a career highlight for me,” D’Amelio said in a statement. “I’m having so much fun every night, and getting to dance my heart out on stage with such talented performers is a dream come true. I’m so happy I can extend my stay at the Sondheim Theatre.”

The current Broadway cast of “& Juliet” features Maya Boyd as Juliet, Joey Fatone as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique, and Nathan Levy as François.

The musical is directed by Luke Sheppard, with a book by David West Read and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

Notably, “& Juliet” has been a standout on Broadway, earning nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

To purchase tickets and for additional casting information, theatergoers can visit the official “& Juliet” website. Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).