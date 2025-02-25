Ellen Harvey to Join Broadway’s ‘Cabaret’ this March

Broadway’s “Cabaret” is gearing up to welcome a new member to the stage as Ellen Harvey joins the cast as Fraulein Schneider.

Beginning March 31, Harvey will step into the role at the August Wilson Theatre, following the departure of Bebe Neuwirth, who will take her final bow on March 29.

Harvey last appeared on the Great White Way opposite Kevin Kline in the 2017 revival of Noël Coward’s “Present Laughter.” Her past roles also include Miss Jones in the 2011 production of “How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” where she shared the stage with Daniel Radcliffe.

Additionally, debuting alongside Harvey are Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada. They are set to replace current leads, Adam Lambert as the Emcee and Auliʻi Cravalho as Sally Bowles.

The core cast of “Cabaret” continues with Calvin Leon Smith as Clifford Bradshaw and Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz. Henry Gottfried reprises his role as Ernst Ludwig, while Michelle Aravena continues as Fritzie/Kost.

The ensemble features Gabi Campo, Jada Simone Clark, Colin Cunliffe, Marty Lauter, David Merino, Julian Ramos, MiMi Scardulla, Paige Smallwood, and Price Waldman.

Notably, the revival of “Cabaret” earned nine Tony Award nominations this Broadway season, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Fans can visit the official Broadway “Cabaret” website for more information and additional casting details.