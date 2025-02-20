Live Nation will officially discontinue its highly sought-after “Lawnie Pass” in 2025.

The entertainment giant’s “concerts all summer long” program allowed fans to purchase a pass with a flat fee to its participating venues across the country, including the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, and Hartford’s XFINITY Theatre.

Live Nation noted that although the Lawnie Pass will not move forward this year, the company plans to reveal new programs for summer concertgoers.

“Previous Lawnies will be the first to hear about these new offerings,” Live Nation shared in a social media post that has now turned-off commenting. “We are so grateful to our Lawnie community, and we can’t wait to share more with you soon. We look forward to seeing you at an upcoming show this summer.”

Last year’s pass was up-for-grabs for $239.

Concertgoers were frustrated with the news, as some tickets have already gone on-sale for shows this summer. Others called the news a “cash grab.”

This marks another blow for summer concertgoers after Live Nation announced earlier this year that personal lawn chairs would no longer be allowed at its amphitheaters. Instead, fans will have to purchase one of Live Nation’s own lawn chairs for $15 each.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster are not in the good graces of fans nor legislators. The pair are currently the subjects of an antitrust lawsuit, brought forth by the Department of Justice and 39 states alongside the District of Columbia. The suit aims to break-up the entertainment giant and its ticketing subsidiary, citing monopolistic and anticompetitive practices. A trial date is currently set for 2026.