Concertgoers attending a Live Nation outdoor event next summer will not be able to bring their personal lawn chairs, and if they do want to sit for the show, Live Nation will provide a chair of their own — for $15.

Out of the 37 amphitheaters listed on Live Nation’s website, 31 venues prohibit — or plan to ban — fans from bringing in outside chairs. Those that do allow concertgoers to bring chairs have a specific requirement: seat bottoms must be no higher than nine inches off the ground. Live Nation noted that the chair ban has been implemented as a security measure and is an effort to shorten wait times during concert entry.

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is one of the venues that has implemented the rule. Concertgoers lashed out at the venue and Live Nation for the decision, with many calling the rule simply a “cash grab.”

This is gross & price gouging. Companies like @LiveNation ruin anything good for a few bucks. As if they don’t already charge enough just for tickets. I’m sure they’ll cry poor too — Tom (@tdanison75) November 20, 2024

I can understand if there is a desire for “uniformity” of a chair’s height, but this is just a money grab by Live Nation. Once again, the consumer gets ripped off and corporations sock it away. — Diane Tuman (@dianetuman) November 20, 2024

I can understand if there is a desire for “uniformity” of a chair’s height, but this is just a money grab by Live Nation. Once again, the consumer gets ripped off and corporations sock it away. — Diane Tuman (@dianetuman) November 20, 2024

This is ageist. Against older people. Pregnant people. People with disabilities. So you have to stand up for 4-6 hours? Nope. — Ernestine (@m_agnew14624) November 20, 2024

The live entertainment business is a huge scam, from Live Nation, to TicketMaster, to the entertainers themselves. Wealthy elitists, still pretending to care about the poor. It’s laughable. — Kevin Mc (@KevinMc10077904) November 20, 2024

Another money grab by @livenation How many more ways can they make going to concerts more expensive and flat out annoying? — Zach Kane (@zacharytkane) November 21, 2024

SPAC provided a statement, noting that “this is a Live Nation specific policy that does not apply to SPAC produced shows” and “SPAC will continue to invite our guests to bring in personal lawn chairs, blankets, and food and beverages to our performances.”

“Concertgoers already have to pay inflated prices for tickets, parking, food, and drinks — now $15 for a lawn chair?” New York Congressman Paul Tonko questioned on X. “Fans shouldn’t have to pay the price for Live Nation’s corporate greed. It’s time to break up this monopoly and return music to the people.”

Live Nation and Ticketmaster are not in the good graces of fans nor legislators. The pair are currently the subjects of an antitrust lawsuit, brought forth by the Department of Justice and 39 states alongside the District of Columbia. The suit aims to break-up the entertainment giant and its ticketing subsidiary, citing monopolistic and anticompetitive practices.