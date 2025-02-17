Death Cab for Cutie is getting ready to mark two decades since the release of their landmark 2005 album Plans.

To celebrate the milestone, the indie rock band has announced a limited run of performances, with seven shows planned across Seattle, Chicago, and New York City in August. The anniversary concerts will see Death Cab for Cutie playing Plans in its entirety.

The tour dates are set to kick off in Seattle with a pair of performances at Climate Pledge Arena on July 31 and August 2. From there, they’ll head to Chicago for back-to-back performances at the Chicago Theatre on August 5 and 6 before wrapping up with three shows at the Brooklyn Paramount on August 8, 10, and 12.

Additionally, the band will take the stage in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a special opening slot alongside My Chemical Romance during the stretch on August 9.

Originally released on August 30, 2005, Plans marked Death Cab for Cutie’s major label debut on Atlantic Records. Reflecting on the significance of the record, frontman Ben Gibbard shared a statement about the decision to honor the album.

“Plans is an album that changed the trajectory of Death Cab for Cutie forever — it was our major label debut, it went platinum and earned us our first Grammy nominations,” Gibbard said. “We are only playing a few shows in its honor as we’re currently working on our next studio album, but we would be remiss to not take the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary in some fashion.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit deathcabforcutie.com. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Death Cab for Cutie | 2025 Tour Dates

07/31 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

08/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

08/05 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

08/06 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre *

08/08 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

08/09 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &

08/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

08/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

* = w/ Nation of Language

^ = w/ The American Analog Set

& = w/ My Chemical Romance