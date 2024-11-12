The emo icons of My Chemical Romance are heading out on a brief North American tour next year where they’ll play The Black Parade in its entirety.

“Long Live The Black Parade” tour will stop in 10 dates, kicking-off at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. From there, they’ll appear in Los Angeles, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Boston, stopping at venues like Chicago’s Soldier Field, Globe Life Field in Arlington, and San Francisco’s Oracle Park before wrapping-up at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on September 13.

Throughout the run, numerous supporting acts will take the stage, varying per date, including Violent Femmes, 100 Gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Thursday, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Devo, IDLES, and Evanescence.

The Black Parade, released in 2006, went on to become a cult-favorite in the pop-punk and emo community, garnering massive attention with hits like “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers,” and “Famous Last Words.” During back-to-back headlining sets at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival last month, My Chemical Romance performed the album in-full with its classic lineup: Gerard Way, Ray Toro, Frank Iero, and Mikey Way.

Find My Chemical Romance’s full list of upcoming tour dates below and grab tickets via Ticket Club.

My Chemical Romance | Long Live The Black Parade Tour 2025

07/11 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park (with Violent Femmes)

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park (with 100 Gecs)

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium (with Wallows)

08/02 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field (with Garbage)

08/09 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (with Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday)

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park (with Alice Cooper)

08/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (with Pixies)

08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with Devo)

09/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park (with IDLES)

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium (with Evanescence)