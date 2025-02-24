After a failed festival and subsequent prison sentence for defrauding thousands of concertgoers, convicted fraudster Billy McFarland has set an official date and location for the second edition of Fyre Fest.

The highly-anticipated event is set to take place from May 30 through June 2 in Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, Mexico. This time around, McFarland partnered with Lostnights, a production company with decades worth of experience hosting events in remote locations, as well as SoldOut.com, which will serve as the festival’s official ticketing partner. The pair promise “luxury experiences and a VIP-only event, catering to individuals with a sense of creativity and adventure.”

Andrew Hentrich, President and Founder of SoldOut.com, said that Fyre Fest 2 is “more than just a music festival, it’s an experience.”

“We have worked with the FYRE Team to ensure that fans get seamless access to this event, making it possible to secure tickets and be a part of something unforgettable,” Hentrich said.

Tickets are currently available here.

McFarland ensures that this time around will be a stark difference from the first failed event; the 2017 event was promoted on social media as a luxury event from some of the top influencers across the globe. It was billed as the “festival of the year” on the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma in the Caribbean, boasting villas, top-tier chef cuisine, and performances from acts like blink-182 and Disclosure.

Ticketholders showed up to the biggest scam of their lives; at the island, they were met with wet tents, no performers, and a boxed cheese sandwich for dinner. The disastrous, failed event sparked eight lawsuits and became an infamous cultural sensation.

McFarland told MarketingBrew last year that “rebuilding trust is a theme that is super important to me.”

“I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again,” McFarland said in a statement. “But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again. After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2. The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history. Thank you to my partners for the second chance.”

McFarland reportedly expects that around 3,000 people will attend the festival across four-days. When tickets first went on sale last year, the first batch sold out in 24 hours. The second batch of presale tickets were priced at $2,500, followed by $5,000 presale VIP tickets, a $50,000 artist pass, and the whopping $1,022,057 “prometheus pass,” which promises “a comprehensive experience that immerses you in the elements of Fire, Earth, Sky, and Sea.”

The last remaining detail McFarland hasn’t revealed at this time is the festival lineup. He previously shared a message to those who aren’t willing to purchase a pass before seeing the lineup: “Fyre is not for you.”

“If you have to ask who the lineup is before dropping a million bucks, Fyre is not for you,” McFarland said in an Instagram video. “If you’d rather go to an EDM show, put glitter on your face, lounge in the grass, and not jump in the water with the sharks, Fyre is not for you.”

McFarland ensures that “Fyre is for the doer,” promising the “best three days of your life” and has already hosted several lead-up weekends.

Whether or not you agree with McFarland and want to give him another shot at hosting Fyre Fest, one thing is clear: it’s certainly one of the most-talked about festivals in the world. If it goes on as planned — or completely fails yet again — the 2025 event will surely be a hot topic for years to come.