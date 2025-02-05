Louisville’s music festival, Bourbon & Beyond, is set to return in 2025 with over 120 musical acts. The event is slated to take place September 11 to 14 at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Headliners for the four-day festival are set to include Jack White, Phish, Noah Kahan, Sturgill Simpson, performing under his Johnny Blue Skies moniker, and The Lumineers.

Beyond the headline acts, the festival’s lineup also includes sets from Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant, Khruangbin, and the reunion of Rilo Kiley. The lineup also includes groups like Third Eye Blind, Pixies, Foreigner, and Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

The festival’s lineup also includes artists like Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Waxahatchee, TV on the Radio, Iron & Wine, and Dashboard Confessional. Singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Torres will join forces for a special performance. Also set to take the stage are The Hold Steady, Collective Soul, and Dawes, among many more.

Bourbon & Beyond 2025 tickets are available now, with options ranging from single-day passes to full weekend and VIP packages. Festivalgoers can visit bourbonandbeyond.com for more information and ticketing details.

A complete lineup can be found below:

Bourbon & Beyond 2025 Lineup