The Two Step Inn festival is gearing up for its 2025 edition, led by country music legends Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson. The event is slated to take place on April 5 and 6 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas.

Jackson is set to take the stage on Saturday, marking his final performance in the Austin area as part of his farewell tour, “Last Call: One More for the Road.” Scheduled to join him on Saturday are Miranda Lambert and Flatland Cavalry. Other Saturday performers include Diplo, the Eli Young Band, and Tracy Byrd.

Sunday’s lineup features Simpson, performing under his alter ego Johnny Blue Skies. Lynyrd Skynyrd will also perform, alongside Ryan Bingham. Other notable acts on Sunday include Nelly, who will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Country Grammar album, Shane Smith & The Saints, and the Panhandlers.

The festival is expected to include over 35 artists performing across three stages, as well as multiple dance floors, local food vendors, and a selection of arts and crafts vendors.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and full lineup can be found below:

