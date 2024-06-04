Despite health challenges, country music legend Alan Jackson announced that he is extending his ‘Last Call: One More for the Road’ tour. The 65-year-old star, who has been a fixture in the country music scene for over three decades, made the announcement on Thursday, May 30.

“I’ve been touring for over 30 years — my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way,” Jackson said in a statement. “I’m enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call.”

Jackson, who began his tour in 2022, has been performing to sold-out arenas across the country. The upcoming 2024-2025 leg of the tour will include performances in 10 additional arenas across the United States.

Performances are slated to be held in cities such as in Boston, Grand Rapids, Fayetteville, Kansas City, and Tampa before his final performance on May 17 in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum.

In September 2021, the “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a hereditary disorder affecting the nervous system. The disease causes a progressive loss of muscle tissue and sensation in the arms and legs, leading to difficulties with balance and walking.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” Jackson explained during a Today show interview. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy. … There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious.”

Despite these struggles, Jackson has remained committed to his fans and his music. Reflecting on his decision to extend the tour, he drew inspiration from his musical heroes.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride, who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” he said. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow. I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me.”

Tickets for these shows will go on sale on June 7, with an exclusive presale for members of Jackson's fan club available through his website.

Last Call: One More For the Road Tour Dates

Aug. 2: Boston, MA (TD Garden)

Aug. 24: Grand Rapids, MI (Van Andel Arena)

Sept. 28: Fayetteville, AR (Bud Walton Arena)

Oct. 26: Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

Nov. 16: Salt Lake City, UT (Delta Center)

Jan. 18: Oklahoma City, OK (Paycom Center)

Feb. 15: Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena)

March 7: Orland, FL (Kia Center)

April 26: Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)

May 17: Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum)