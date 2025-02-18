Broadway’s “Hell’s Kitchen” is preparing for two of its original stars, Maleah Joi Moon and Brandon Victor Dixon, to take their final bows.

Both actors have been part of the production since its initial Off-Broadway run at The Public Theater and will soon say goodbye to their roles on the Shubert Theatre stage. Dixon, who has earned a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Davis, is set to leave the production on March 9. A replacement for his role has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Moon, who won a Tony Award for their performance as Ali, will step away from the show on March 30. Following their departure, understudy Jade Milan will take over as Ali through May 25, with Gianna Harris appearing as an alternate. Additional casting details for the role will be shared at a later date.

“Hell’s Kitchen,” featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys and a book by Kristoffer Diaz, officially opened on Broadway on April 20 after preview performances began on March 28. Directed by Michael Greif and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, the musical brings to life the story of 17-year-old Ali and her mother, navigating their strained relationship while sharing a tight living space in New York City.

Currently, the cast features Jessica Vosk as Jersey, Phillip Johnson Richardson as Knuck, and Kecia Lewis as Miss Liza Jane. The musical’s casting is helmed by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray.

Theatergoers can visit HellsKitchen.com for updates on future casting and ticket availability.