Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” will soon reach audiences across North America.

The critically acclaimed Broadway musical is set to launch a multi-year national tour in the fall of 2025, kicking off at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square. In its inaugural year, the tour is expected to visit over 30 cities, with additional locations to follow. Specific casting, dates, and the full schedule are yet to be announced.

“Hell’s Kitchen” features music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, paired with a book by Kristoffer Diaz. The story draws inspiration from Keys’ life, capturing the struggles and aspirations of 17-year-old Ali and her mother as they navigate life in a cramped Times Square apartment.

“Seeing Hell’s Kitchen on a Broadway marquee has fulfilled one of my earliest and most influential dreams as an artist and a New Yorker,” Keys shared in a statement.

“I’m overjoyed by the impact it has already had with audiences that truly mirror the world around us in New York, and I am ecstatic that we can bring the show to so many incredible cities across the country. Let’s gooooo!!!!!”

The show, which premiered on April 20, 2024, at the Shubert Theatre, earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical.

The national tour is set to maintain the original Broadway creative team. Director Michael Greif will helm the project. Thetergoers can visit the official “Hell’s Kitchen” website for the latest cast announcements and for additional details.