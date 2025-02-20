Montréal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau is getting ready for the return of the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival.

The 18th edition of the festival is scheduled to take place from August 1 to 3 and will feature headlining sets from The Killers, Tyler, The Creator, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Kicking off the weekend, The Killers will take over the main stage on Friday night. Acts such as Glass Animals, Doechii, Dominic Fike, and Lucy Dacu are also slated to take the stage.

Saturday’s lineup features Tyler, The Creator as the headliner, joined by The Chainsmokers, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, and TV on the Radio.

Closing out the weekend will be Olivia Rodrigo as she makes her Osheaga festival debut. Artists like Cage the Elephant, Jamie XX, Royal Otis and The Beaches will also take the stage.

Other acts on the bill throughout the weekend include Barry Can’t Swim, Jorja Smith, Artemas, James Hype, Nico Moreno, Måneskin singer Damiano David, Omah Lay, La Femme, Joey Valence & Brae, Wunderhorse, BBNO$, Sammy Virji, Alex Warren, and Claude VonStroke among many more.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, February 21. Festivalgoers can visit the official Osheaga Music Festival website for more information and additional ticketing details. Notably, $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Evenko Foundation, helping provide instruments to schools in need throughout Quebec.

A complete artist lineup can be found below:

Osheaga Music Festival 2025 Lineup