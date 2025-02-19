Legendary jam band Phish is set to hit the road this summer with a newly announced tour spanning multiple cities across the U.S.

The newly announced tour begins with a three-night residency at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH, on June 20, 21, and 22. Following the opening shows, the band will make a stop at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh before heading to Moody Center in Austin for two consecutive nights.

Continuing their trek, Phish will perform three back-to-back shows at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, followed by a single-night performance at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. The tour then proceeds with a three-night stint at North Charleston Coliseum before two nights at TD Pavilion at the Mann in Philadelphia.

The American rock icons will then take over the United Center in Chicago for three nights before moving on to Forest Hills Stadium in New York for a pair of performances. The tour will then wrap up with three shows at Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs on July 25, 26, and 27.

Additionally, Phish is slated for a brief West Coast tour, which is set to take place this spring. The tour will begin with two consecutive performances at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena in April, followed by a one-night stop at Portland’s Moda Center. The band will then head to San Francisco for two shows at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium before concluding the stint with a three-night residency at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles from April 25 to 27.

Notably, the band is also scheduled to headline Louisville’s music festival, Bourbon & Beyond, in September.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale February 28 at 10 a.m. ET. For more information and additional details, fans can visit phish.com.

Phish 2025 Tour Dates

04/18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/19 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

04/20 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

6/20 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

6/21 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

6/22 – SNHU Arena – Manchester, NH

6/24 – Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA

6/27 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

6/28 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

7/03 – Folsom Field – Boulder, CO

7/04 – Folsom Field – Boulder, CO

7/05 – Folsom Field – Boulder, CO

7/09 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH

7/11 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC

7/12 – North Charleston Coliseum – North Charleston, SC

7/15 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

7/16 – TD Pavilion at the Mann – Philadelphia, PA

7/18 – United Center – Chicago, IL

7/19 – United Center – Chicago, IL

7/20 – United Center – Chicago, IL

7/22 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY

7/23 – Forest Hills Stadium – Forest Hills, NY

7/25 – Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/26 – Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/27 – Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY