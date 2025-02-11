The acclaimed Broadway show “Oh, Mary!” will welcome six-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess in the lead role.

The actor will replace “Glow” star Betty Gilpin who took over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln from Cole Escola – both writer and actor of the production. Gilpin has been portraying Mary, Abraham Lincoln’s wife, since January 21. Burgess’ temporary engagement will run from March 18 through April 6.

Burgess previously appeared in the Netflix comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” where he was featured as Titus Andromedon and nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards.

His Broadway credits, on the other hand, include the celebrated “Moulin Rouge!,” where he played the role of Harold Zidler in 2023. He originated the role of Sebastian the Crab in the Broadway musical “The Little Mermaid” in 2007, which was followed by the 2009 revival of “Guys and Dolls” in the role of Nicely-Nicely Johnson. His Main Stem debut was the musical titled “Good Vibrations,” in which he participated as Eddie in 2005, and then he appeared in “Jersey Boys” in 2005 as Hal Miller.

“Oh, Mary!” offers a dark comedy to the audience who witness the life of Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, while the First Lady is exploring the “unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires.” The production promises to shed light on “the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.”

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, and written by Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!” features original cast members consisting of Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Chris Renfro as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, in addition to the understudies Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico.

“’Oh, Mary!’ blew me away when I saw it on Broadway,” Burgess said in a statement. “Cole Escola is a genius! The show is fresh and impossibly funny. I understand the role of Mary Todd Lincoln maybe a little too well. I’m over the moon with joy that I get to join the company at The Lyceum Theatre.”

The Broadway hit has seen multiple extensions since beginning, and now it is set to run through June 28, 2025.

Fans can secure their tickets by visiting the play’s official website.