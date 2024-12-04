Broadway’s praised show “Oh, Mary!” features a new cast member for the role of Mary Todd Lincoln. Actor Betty Gilpin whom the audience know from “Glow” will replace Cole Escola in the show starting from January 21.

Escola who wrote and starred in the dark comedy will make their final bow at the Lyceum Theatre on January 19. Gilpin will portray the role of Mary, Abraham Lincoln’s wife, for a limited eight-week engagement, performing through March 16. The play marks the Emmy Award-nominated actor’s Broadway debut.

Meanwhile, the Broadway hit added another extension to its famous list of multi-extended runs. While previously scheduled to close on January 19, “Oh, Mary!” will now run through June 28, 2025. Officially opening on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre July 11 after beginning previews June 26, the play saw extensions multiple times, even before its Broadway staging which followed the three-time-extended Off-Broadway run.

The dark comedy follows Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, exploring the “unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires” of the First Lady, according to press notes. To make it more tempting, it promises to shed light on “the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot.”

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, and written by Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!” will feature original cast members consisting of Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, in addition to the newly announced Betty Gilpin as Mary Todd.

“I have worshiped at the altar of Cole for years, but seeing their billion-layered brilliance in ‘Oh, Mary!’ was a new plane of demented genius I didn’t know was scientifically possible,” said Gilpin in a statement. “I am beyond honored to step in so that Cole can get back to tending their neglected passions: fracking and skincare. Diving in with the perfect [director] Sam Pinkleton to play Mary will be one of the single greatest joys of my life, and I will say that to my two daughters’ faces.”

“I could not be more excited to see what Betty Gilpin does with the role of Mary,” added Escola. “She’s a brilliant comedic actress who understands the heart of this character and knows the serious business of being a fool. I promise, you won’t want to miss Betty as Mary.”

Other than TV series “Glow”, Gilpin is widely known with her performances in TV shows like “Mrs. Davis” and “Nurse Jackie”. The actress is expected to star in the Netflix production “American Primeval” with Taylor Kitsch.

Gilpin has Off-Broadway stage credits including Atlantic Theater Company’s “I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard” and Signature Theatre’s “Heartless”.

Fans can secure their tickets by visiting the play’s official website.