Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!” has announced an extension of its run at the Lyceum Theatre.

Originally set to close on September 15, the production will now continue through November 10. The show’s official Broadway opening took place on July 11 after beginning previews on June 26.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!” is a comedy written by and starring Cole Escola. The play offers a quirky portrayal of Mary Todd Lincoln, the First Lady of the United States, during the weeks leading up to the assassination President Abraham Lincoln.

The production’s cast features Escola leading as Mary Todd Lincoln. Conrad Ricamora takes on the role of Mary’s husband, while James Scully plays her teacher. Bianca Leigh stars as Mary’s chaperone, and Tony Macht portrays Mary’s husband’s assistant. All original cast members are confirmed to remain with the production through the extended run.

“Oh, Mary!” has already made a significant mark during its Off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre earlier this year, where it received an extension due to demand. The show earned two 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New American Play and Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway play, both awarded to Escola. Additionally, it secured the 2024 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play.

Theatergoers can secure their spot at “Oh, Mary!” by visiting one of the links below:

“Oh, Mary!” Tickets

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at MEGAseats

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at ohmaryplay.com

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at StubHub

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at Vivid Seats