Mary Todd Lincoln as “Oh, Mary!” is gearing up for its Broadway debut at the Lyceum Theatre. With Cole Escola both behind the pen and in the spotlight, this campy comedy is set to open on July 11 for a limited 12-week run.

Produced by Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie, and Carlee Briglia, the show first made waves Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it garnered rave reviews and had its run extended three times.

Its success was further cemented with three Outer Critics Circle nominations, including nods for Outstanding New American Play and standout performances by Escola and Conrad Ricamora, who plays Abraham Lincoln.

“Oh, Mary!” plunges audiences into the world of America’s First Lady during the weeks preceding Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Through Escola’s lens, Mary Todd Lincoln transforms into an alcoholic with “suppressed desires.”

Audiences can expect to see the familiar faces that brought “Oh, Mary!” to life Off-Broadway, including Escola and Ricamora, along with James Scully, Bianca Leigh, and Tony Macht. Behind the scenes, director Sam Pinkleton will once again take the helm, along with the original creative team who brought “Oh, Mary!” to life Off-Broadway – with scenic designer dots to costume designer Holly Pierson.

The Broadway show will offer $43 rush tickets available in-person at the box office on the day of performances and a digital lottery at Rush.Telecharge.com for a limited number of $47 tickets. Other ticketing options can be found below:

“Oh, Mary!” Tickets

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at MEGAseats

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at ohmaryplay.com

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at StubHub

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at Vivid Seats