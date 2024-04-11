The Broadway revival of Henrik Ibsen’s classic, “An Enemy of the People,” is slated to extend its run at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Directed by the acclaimed Sam Gold and featuring a newly adapted script by Amy Herzog, the production is now expected to run until June 23.

Set in a Norwegian spa town, “An Enemy of the People” follows Doctor Stockmann’s attempt to alert the public to the contamination of the town’s water source. As he confronts the realities of a society more concerned with financial gain than public welfare, the play delves into the complexities of truth, integrity, and the consequences of speaking out against norms.

Jeremy Strong is at the forefront of the narrative, known for his portrayal in Succession, leading the cast as Doctor Thomas Stockmann. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli complements Strong’s presence on stage as Peter Stockmann and Victoria Pedretti, known for her role in The Haunting of Hill House as Petra Stockmann. The ensemble cast includes David Patrick Kelly, Katie Broad, and Caleb Eberhardt.

Behind the scenes, the creative team consists of lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, costume design by David Zinn, and hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates.

