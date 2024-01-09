Conrad Ricamora has joined the cast of Off-Broadway’s dark comedy ‘Oh, Mary!’ as Abraham Lincoln. Ricamora, who is mostly known by TV series audience for his portrayal of Oliver Hampton on the ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder,” is also the renowned actor of “Here Lies Love” musical on Broadway.

Depicting the former president, Ricamora will be joined by comedian Cole Escola in the role of Lincoln’s wife Mary Todd. Written by Escola themselves, “Oh, Mary!” will meet theatergoers at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, beginning January 26 for a limited engagement through March 24. An opening night is set for February 8.

While Escola make their Off-Broadway debut both as an actor and writer, Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Sam Pinkleton will direct3 the show.

The dark comedy follows Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, exploring the “unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires” of the First Lady, according to press notes. To make it more tempting, it promises to shed light on “the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot”.

Besides Ricamora as Abraham Lincoln and Escola as Mary Todd, “Oh Mary!”s cast includes the newly-announced James Scully (You, Fire Island) as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh (Transamerica) as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith.

The creative team of the production features scenic design by dots, lighting design by Cha See, costume design by Holly Pierson, wig design by Leah Loukas, props supervision by Addison Heeren, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, sound design by Drew Levy, and musical arrangements by David Dabbon. Bryan Bauer is production stage manager, and Ryan Kane is the assistant stage manager. Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein. Gowns for Escola are by Astor Yang.

‘Oh, Mary!’s production belongs to Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Fans can score their tickets by visiting the show’s website ohmaryplay.com. Theatregoers can also obtain their theater tickets on MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Last Updated on January 9, 2024