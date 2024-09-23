The Broadway comedy play “Oh, Mary!” is slated for another extension into 2025. Theatergoers can now catch performances at the Lyceum Theatre through January 19.

Before its Broadway success, “Oh, Mary!” was a hit Off-Broadway, where it premiered at the Lucille Lortel Theatre earlier this year. The show’s Off-Broadway run was extended three times.

During that time, it collected several accolades, including two 2024 Outer Critics Circle Awards: Outstanding New American Play and Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play, both of which recognized Cole Escola’s performance and writing. Additionally, the production took home the 2024 Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play.

“Oh, Mary!” officially transferred to Broadway with its premiere at the Lyceum Theatre on July 11, following previews that began in late June. The entire Off-Broadway cast reunited for the Broadway run, with Escola leading the cast at Mary Todd Lincoln, joined by Conrad Ricamora as her husband, James Scully as her teacher, Bianca Leigh as her chaperone, and Tony Macht as her husband’s assistant.

| RELATED: ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Extends Run Before First Performance |

The creative team behind “Oh, Mary!” also remains intact from its Off-Broadway debut. Sam Pinkleton returns to direct the Broadway run, supported by a crew that includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Holly Pierson, lighting designer Cha See, composer and co-sound designer Daniel Kluger, co-sound designer Drew Levy, and wig designer Leah J. Loukas.

The play is produced by Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie, and Carlee Briglia, with several co-producers including Bob Boyett, Jean Doumanian Productions, and Showtown Productions.

Theatergoers looking to secure their seats to “Oh, Mary!” can purchase their tickets through one of the links below:

“Oh, Mary!” Ticket Links

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at MEGAseats

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at ohmaryplay.com

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at StubHub

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“Oh, Mary!” tickets at Vivid Seats