The Broadway revival of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet,” directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, has extended its limited run before the first performance even kicked-off.

The production, which will feature a modern twist on the Shakespearean classic, is set to begin previews on September 26 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with the official opening night scheduled for October 24. Originally slated to run for a limited engagement, the show will now continue through February 16, 2025, due to overwhelming ticket demand.

The revival cast includes Emmy winner Kit Connor and Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler. The production will also feature original music by Grammy winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction by Tony Award-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh.

Joining Connor and Zegler on stage are Gabby Beans as Mercutio/The Friar, Tommy Dorfman as The Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran as Capulet/Lady Capulet, and Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham. Additionally, Taheen Modak will take on the role as Benvolio, with Jasai Chase-Owens as Gregory, and Gían Pérez in the roles of Samson/Paris/Peter.

The creative team behind the production includes scenic design by the creative studio dots, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Tony winner Cody Spencer. Hair, wig, and makeup design will be crafted by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell.