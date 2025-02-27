Travis Tritt Adds Dates to 2025 U.S. Tour
Travis Tritt is getting ready to hit the road in 2025 with an expansive tour spanning over 35 dates across the U.S. The country legend is gearing up to bring his music to amphitheaters, theaters, and festivals, with newly-added dates in cities such as Portsmouth, VA, Urbana, IL, and Pikeville, KY.
The tour is slated to kick off on April 4 at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange, GA. From there, Tritt is scheduled to make stops in St. Augustine, Myrtle Beach, Little Rock, Outer Banks and Omaha before wrapping up on October 18 in Kansas City at Ameristar Casino.
| RELATED: Rock the Country Tour 2025: Kid Rock, Nickelback, Hank Williams Jr. |
The tour is also set to feature a mix of solo performances and co-headlining dates alongside fellow country stars Aaron Lewis and Trace Adkins at select shows.
Additionally, the “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” singer is also slated to appear on multiple dates as part of the Rock the Country Festival. His festival performances will include stops on May 30 in York, PA, June 13 in Hastings, MI, June 21 in Little Rock, AR, and July 19 in Sioux Falls, SD. The festival will feature a lineup that includes artists such as Nickelback, Kid Rock, Deana Carter, and Little Texas.
For more information and additional details about Tritt’s upcoming tour, fans can visit travistritt.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Travis Tritt 2025 Tour Dates
April 4, LaGrange, GA Sweetland Amphitheatre
April 5, Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center
April 24, St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 25, Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater
April 26, Estero, FL Hertz Arena
May 16, Durham, NC Durham PAC
May 17, Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
May 18, Myrtle Beach, SC The Carolina Opry Theater
May 23-24, Mount Vernon, KY New Barn Theatre
May 30, York, PA Rock the Country York
May 31, Wheeling, WV Capitol Theatre
June 6, Bristol, VA Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Bristol
June 7, Hiawassee, GA Anderson Music Hall
June 12, Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live
June 13, Hastings, MI Rock the Country Hastings*
June 20, Chesterfield, MO The Factory
June 21, Little Rock, AR Rock the Country Little Rock
June 26, Outer Banks, NC Roanoke Island Festival Park
June 27, Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
June 28, Salem, VA Salem Civic Center
July 17, Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
July 19, Sioux Falls, SD Rock the Country Sioux Falls
July 25, Urbana, IL Champaign County Fairgrounds
July 26, Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center
July 31, Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate PAC
August 1, Elkhorn, WI Neon Nights Wisconsin
August 2, Riverside, IA Riverside Casino
August 8, Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino
August 9, Carlton, MN Castle Ridge
August 15, Beaver Dam, KY Beaver Dam Amphitheater
August 16, Gary, IN Hard Rock Live
August 17, Greenville, OH The Great Darke County Fair
September 12, Peachtree City, GA The Fred Amphitheater
September 20, Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena
September 27, Port Huron, MI McMorran Place Arena
October 10, Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino
October 17, Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater
October 18, Kansas City, MO Ameristar Casino