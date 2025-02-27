Travis Tritt Adds Dates to 2025 U.S. Tour

Travis Tritt is getting ready to hit the road in 2025 with an expansive tour spanning over 35 dates across the U.S. The country legend is gearing up to bring his music to amphitheaters, theaters, and festivals, with newly-added dates in cities such as Portsmouth, VA, Urbana, IL, and Pikeville, KY.

The tour is slated to kick off on April 4 at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange, GA. From there, Tritt is scheduled to make stops in St. Augustine, Myrtle Beach, Little Rock, Outer Banks and Omaha before wrapping up on October 18 in Kansas City at Ameristar Casino.

The tour is also set to feature a mix of solo performances and co-headlining dates alongside fellow country stars Aaron Lewis and Trace Adkins at select shows.

Additionally, the “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” singer is also slated to appear on multiple dates as part of the Rock the Country Festival. His festival performances will include stops on May 30 in York, PA, June 13 in Hastings, MI, June 21 in Little Rock, AR, and July 19 in Sioux Falls, SD. The festival will feature a lineup that includes artists such as Nickelback, Kid Rock, Deana Carter, and Little Texas.

For more information and additional details about Tritt’s upcoming tour, fans can visit travistritt.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

April 4, LaGrange, GA Sweetland Amphitheatre

April 5, Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

April 24, St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 25, Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater

April 26, Estero, FL Hertz Arena

May 16, Durham, NC Durham PAC

May 17, Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 18, Myrtle Beach, SC The Carolina Opry Theater

May 23-24, Mount Vernon, KY New Barn Theatre

May 30, York, PA Rock the Country York

May 31, Wheeling, WV Capitol Theatre

June 6, Bristol, VA Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Bristol

June 7, Hiawassee, GA Anderson Music Hall

June 12, Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live

June 13, Hastings, MI Rock the Country Hastings*

June 20, Chesterfield, MO The Factory

June 21, Little Rock, AR Rock the Country Little Rock

June 26, Outer Banks, NC Roanoke Island Festival Park

June 27, Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

June 28, Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

July 17, Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

July 19, Sioux Falls, SD Rock the Country Sioux Falls

July 25, Urbana, IL Champaign County Fairgrounds

July 26, Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center

July 31, Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate PAC

August 1, Elkhorn, WI Neon Nights Wisconsin

August 2, Riverside, IA Riverside Casino

August 8, Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino

August 9, Carlton, MN Castle Ridge

August 15, Beaver Dam, KY Beaver Dam Amphitheater

August 16, Gary, IN Hard Rock Live

August 17, Greenville, OH The Great Darke County Fair

September 12, Peachtree City, GA The Fred Amphitheater

September 20, Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena

September 27, Port Huron, MI McMorran Place Arena

October 10, Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

October 17, Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

October 18, Kansas City, MO Ameristar Casino