Travis Tritt Adds Dates to 2025 U.S. Tour

ConcertsVictoria Drum2 hours ago

Travis Tritt is getting ready to hit the road in 2025 with an expansive tour spanning over 35 dates across the U.S. The country legend is gearing up to bring his music to amphitheaters, theaters, and festivals, with newly-added dates in cities such as Portsmouth, VA, Urbana, IL, and Pikeville, KY. 

The tour is slated to kick off on April 4  at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange, GA. From there, Tritt is scheduled to make stops in St. Augustine, Myrtle Beach, Little Rock, Outer Banks and Omaha before wrapping up on October 18 in Kansas City at Ameristar Casino. 

The tour is also set to feature a mix of solo performances and co-headlining dates alongside fellow country stars Aaron Lewis and Trace Adkins at select shows. 

Additionally, the “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive” singer is also slated to appear on multiple dates as part of the Rock the Country Festival. His festival performances will include stops on May 30 in York, PA, June 13 in Hastings, MI, June 21 in Little Rock, AR, and July 19 in Sioux Falls, SD. The festival will feature a lineup that includes artists such as Nickelback, Kid Rock, Deana Carter, and Little Texas.

For more information and additional details about Tritt’s upcoming tour, fans can visit travistritt.com

A complete list of tour dates can be found below: 

Travis Tritt 2025 Tour Dates 

April 4, LaGrange, GA Sweetland Amphitheatre 

April 5, Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center 

April 24, St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre  

April 25, Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater  

April 26, Estero, FL Hertz Arena  

May 16, Durham, NC Durham PAC 

 May 17, Portsmouth, VA Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion 

May 18, Myrtle Beach, SC The Carolina Opry Theater 

 May 23-24, Mount Vernon, KY New Barn Theatre  

May 30, York, PA Rock the Country York

May 31, Wheeling, WV Capitol Theatre  

June 6, Bristol, VA Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Bristol  

June 7, Hiawassee, GA Anderson Music Hall 

June 12, Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live 

June 13, Hastings, MI Rock the Country Hastings*  

June 20, Chesterfield, MO The Factory  

June 21, Little Rock, AR Rock the Country Little Rock

June 26, Outer Banks, NC Roanoke Island Festival Park  

June 27, Spartanburg, SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium  

June 28, Salem, VA Salem Civic Center  

July 17, Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater  

July 19, Sioux Falls, SD Rock the Country Sioux Falls 

July 25, Urbana, IL Champaign County Fairgrounds

July 26, Nashville, IN Brown County Music Center  

July 31, Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate PAC  

August 1, Elkhorn, WI Neon Nights Wisconsin

August 2, Riverside, IA Riverside Casino 

August 8, Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino  

August 9, Carlton, MN Castle Ridge 

August 15, Beaver Dam, KY Beaver Dam Amphitheater 

August 16, Gary, IN Hard Rock Live 

August 17, Greenville, OH The Great Darke County Fair

September 12, Peachtree City, GA The Fred Amphitheater  

September 20, Pikeville, KY Appalachian Wireless Arena  

September 27, Port Huron, MI McMorran Place Arena  

October 10, Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino 

October 17, Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater  

October 18, Kansas City, MO Ameristar Casino

