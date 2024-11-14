Kid Rock and Nickelback have been announced as headliners for the 2025 “Rock the Country” tour.

The 10-date multi-artist festival is set to kick off on April 4 in Livingston, LA, at Livingston Fairgrounds. From there, the event is slated to make stops in Knoxville, TN, Poplar Bluff, MO, Ocala, FL, York, PA, Hasting, MI, Cullman, AL, Little Rock, AR, Ashland, KY, and Sioux Falls SD before wrapping up on July 26 in Anderson, SC, at Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center.

In addition to Rock the Country’s cross-country stops, Kid Rock and Nickelback will also headline the three-day Pepsi Rock the South festival, held June 19 to 21 in Cullman, AL. The tour and festival will include artists like Hank Williams Jr., Lynyrd Skynyrd, 3 Doors Down, Clay Walker, Ty Myers, and Travis Tritt.

Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger expressed his excitement for the tour, noting that “we’re really looking forward to hitting the road and visiting some amazing towns, especially in places we’ve never played before.”

“There’s something special about connecting with fans in these communities, and we’re ready to bring our best and truly rock the country. Can’t wait to see you all out there!” Kroeger said.

Kid Rock echoed similar sentiments.

“Rock The Country is more than a festival; it’s a movement, a gathering of hardworking, God-fearing patriots who love America and believe in the power of live music to bring people together,” Kid Rock said. “Here, the beer flows, the love pours, and the music rains down like a monsoon.”

Each Rock the Country event is scheduled to span two days. Tickets are available now on the official Rock the Country website. Festivalgoers looking to purchase tickets to the Pepsi Rock the South fest, ticket purchases are available through a separate link on the festival’s website.

A complete list of Rock the Country Dates can be found below:

“Rock the Country” 2025 Tour Dates

04/04-05 – Livingston, LA @ Livingston Fairgrounds

04/25-26 – Knoxville, TN @ Greenback’s Maple Lane Farms

05/02-03 – Poplar Bluff, MO @ Brick’s Off Road Park

05/09-10 – Ocala, FL @ Florida Horse Park

05/30-31 – York, PA @ York Expo Center

06/13-14 – Hastings, MI @ Barry Expo Center

06/19-21 – Cullman, AL @ York Farms (Pepsi Rock the South festival)

06/20-21 – Little Rock, AR @ Arkansas State Fairgrounds

07/11-12 – Ashland, KY @ Boyd County Fairgrounds

07/18-19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ WH Lyon Fairgrounds

07/25-26 – Anderson, SC @ Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center