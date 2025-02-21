Country music legend Vince Gill is hitting the road again, announcing an extensive 30+ city summer tour that will celebrate his 50-year career in the music industry.
Titled An Evening With Vince Gill, the tour kicks off May 8 in Rochester at Kodak Center Main Theater. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Tulsa, Atlanta, Savannah, Pittsburgh and Columbus before wrapping up with a special four-night engagement at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium on August 8, 9, 15, and 16.
Reflecting on his five-decade-long career, Gill shared his gratitude in an Instagram post.
“I left home 50 years ago to try and become an accomplished musician and perform in front of whoever would show up,” he wrote. “All these years later, it feels as special today as it ever did.”
Supporting Gill on this summer run is an eight-piece band. The lineup includes Jim “Moose” Brown on keyboards, Tom Bukovac on guitar, steel guitarist Eddie Dunlap, multi-instrumentalist Jedd Hughes on guitar and vocals, keyboardist John Jarvis, vocalist Wendy Moten, bassist Jimmie Lee Sloas, drummer Billy Thomas and Jeff White rounding out the ensemble on guitar and vocals.
Notably, in recent years, Gill has performed alongside the Eagles on rhythm guitar and vocals in some songs. The Eagles are currently in the midst of their Las Vegas Residency at The Sphere, set to end April 12.
Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale starting February 21, with additional dates released on February 28, March 7, and March 28. For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit Vincegill.com.
A list of tour dates can be found below:
An Evening with Vince Gill 2025 Tour Dates
May 8 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center Main Theater
May 9 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
May 10 – Reading, PA – Santander PAC
May 15 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore
May 16 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre **
May 17 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre **
May 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
May 23 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre **
May 24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
May 29 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino Resort / The Cove ****
May 30 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar Casino / Lucas Oil Live
May 31 – North Little Rock, AR – The Theater at Simmons Bank Arena
June 5 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
June 6 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC
June 7 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theater
June 12 – Durham, NC – Durham PAC ***
June 13 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
June 14 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
June 19 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center
June 20 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium
June 21 – Evans, GA – Columbia County PAC / Ron C. Cross Theatre
July 10 – Tysons, VA – Capitol One Hall
July 11 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre **
July 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall
July 24 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
July 25 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre
July 26 – Louisville, KY – The Kentucky Center / Robert S. Whitney Hall
July 31 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Aug. 1 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater **
Aug. 2 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square / Connor Palace
Aug. 8 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium **
Aug. 9 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium **
Aug. 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium **
Aug. 16 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium **
All shows go on sale Feb. 21 with these exceptions:
**Feb. 28
***March 7
****March 28
