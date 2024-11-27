The Eagles have added another set of dates to their Las Vegas residency at The Sphere, marking the latest chapter in their ongoing farewell tour, The Long Goodbye. The newly announced concerts will take place over two weekends in April.

These additions come after a series of successful shows and extensions to their residency. The new dates marks the fifth time the band has extended their residency due to “overwhelming demand.” The added performances include April 4, 5, 11, and 12.

Tickets for the April shows will be available through multiple sales channels. An artist presale will begin on Tuesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. PST.

Following the artist pre-sale, a Live Nation presale will take place on Thursday, December 5, at 10 a.m. PST. Fans interested in this option can use the code “BEATS” to unlock access. Finally, general ticket sales are set to start on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster.

Fans can visit The Eagles official website for additional information. A complete list of residency dates can be found below:

Eagles Live in Concert at Sphere Dates

12/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

12/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

12/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

12/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

01/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

01/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

01/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

01/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

02/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

03/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

03/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

03/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

03/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere