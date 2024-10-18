The Eagles have once again extended their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, adding four more shows to their schedule.

The iconic band, currently on their “The Long Goodbye” farewell tour, will now perform on March 7, 8, 14, and 15, bringing their total number of shows at the venue to 28 across 14 weekends.

This latest addition marks the fourth time the band has extended their stay at the immersive venue, due to “overwhelming demand.” Earlier this year, performances were added in November, followed by shows in January and then in February.

The Eagles’ current lineup features a blend of long-standing band members and newer additions. Founding member Don Henley continues to lead the charge, alongside fellow veterans Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. Joining them are Vince Gill and Deacon Frey.

Tickets for these newly announced March shows will be available for purchase starting on October 25 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

A complete list of residency dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Eagles at The Sphere Tickets

Eagles tickets at MEGASeats

Eagles tickets at StubHub

Eagles tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership

Eagles tickets at Eagles.com

Eagles at Sphere Dates

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14

Saturday, February 15

Friday, February 21

Saturday, February 22

Friday, March 7

Saturday, March 8

Friday, March 14

Saturday, March 15