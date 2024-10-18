The Eagles have once again extended their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, adding four more shows to their schedule.
The iconic band, currently on their “The Long Goodbye” farewell tour, will now perform on March 7, 8, 14, and 15, bringing their total number of shows at the venue to 28 across 14 weekends.
This latest addition marks the fourth time the band has extended their stay at the immersive venue, due to “overwhelming demand.” Earlier this year, performances were added in November, followed by shows in January and then in February.
| RELATED: The Eagles Add Four More Shows to Sphere Residency |
The Eagles’ current lineup features a blend of long-standing band members and newer additions. Founding member Don Henley continues to lead the charge, alongside fellow veterans Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. Joining them are Vince Gill and Deacon Frey.
Tickets for these newly announced March shows will be available for purchase starting on October 25 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.
A complete list of residency dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Eagles at The Sphere Tickets
Eagles tickets at MEGASeats
Eagles tickets at StubHub
Eagles tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership
Eagles tickets at Eagles.com
Eagles at Sphere Dates
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25
Friday, February 14
Saturday, February 15
Friday, February 21
Saturday, February 22
Friday, March 7
Saturday, March 8
Friday, March 14
Saturday, March 15